Sarah Snook Coming to Broadway as 26 Characters in The Picture of Dorian Gray

Emmy winner Sarah Snook will come to Broadway in March playing 26 characters in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Adapted and directed by Kip Williams, this production originated at Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company and played a sold-out run in London’s West End earlier this year. Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s novel, the production is a “collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theater through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook.”

Snook — best known for playing Shiv Roy in Succession — won an Olivier Award for The Picture of Dorian Gray, as did costume designer Marg Horwell. Horwell also designed the set, with lighting by Nick Schlieper, music and sound design by Clemence Williams, video design by David Bergman, and dramaturgy by Eryn Jean Norvill, who originated the roles in Sydney in 2022.

Dates and theater will be announced soon.