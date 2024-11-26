Roundabout Announces Complete Casting for English on Broadway

The Broadway production will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway run.

Roundabout Theatre Company announced complete casting for the upcoming Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play English by Sanaz Toossi (Wish You Were Here) and directed by Knud Adams (Primary Trust). English will run January 3, 2025-May 2, 2025, with an official opening on January 23, at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

The Broadway premiere of English will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere, all making their Broadway debuts: Tala Ashe (Legends of Tomorrow) as Elham, Ava Lalezarzadeh (Before) as Goli, Pooya Mohseni (In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot) as Roya, Marjan Neshat (Wish You Were Here) as Marjan, and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy) as Omid. Toossi and Adams are also making their Broadway debuts.

English is a comedy that takes place in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam.

The creative team for includes set designer Marsha Ginsberg, costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Reza Behjat, and sound designer Sinan Refik Zafar.