Robyn Hurder Will Star in High Society at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse

She joins previously announced star Max Clayton.

Linda Buchwald

| Maine |

July 1, 2025

Robyn Hurder

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Smash, Moulin Rouge!) will star as Tracy Lord in High Society at Ogunquit Playhouse, running July 24-August 23. She joins previously announced star Max Clayton (The Music Man) in this this reimagining of the Cole Porter musical directed by Matt Lenz.

Based on Philip Barry’s play The Philadelphia Story and the Turner Entertainment Co. motion picture High Society starring Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby, High Society follows socialite Tracy Lord on the eve of her wedding when her still-smitten ex-husband, C.K. Dexter Haven, shows up, and so does a magazine reporter covering the event, who also falls for Tracy. The musical features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, a book by Arthur Kopit, with a new book adaptation by B.T. McNicholl, and additional lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.

The full cast will be announced soon.

