Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Robyn Hurder will play her final performance as Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, December 17. Hurder received the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance. Casting for her replacement will be announced at a future date.
The current cast of A Beautiful Noise also features American Idol winner Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub and Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond.
The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari, Jordan Dobson, Ninako Donville, Paige Faure, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman, Aveena Sawyer, MiMi Scardulla, Deandre Sevon, Vanessa Aurora Sierra, and Sean Watkinson.
The biographical musical includes a score of Diamond’s songs, a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Once).
The design team for A Beautiful Noise features scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Kevin Adams, sound designer Jessica Paz, hair and wig designer Luc Verschueren, and properties designer Kathy Fabian. The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Paladino, and Usifer.