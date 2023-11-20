Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

The current cast of A Beautiful Noise also features American Idol winner Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub and Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari, Jordan Dobson, Ninako Donville, Paige Faure, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman, Aveena Sawyer, MiMi Scardulla, Deandre Sevon, Vanessa Aurora Sierra, and Sean Watkinson.