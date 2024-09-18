Rob McClure to Depart Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour; Alex Branton, Jonathan Hoover Take Over

Theater News

McClure originated the role of Daniel/Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, earning a Tony nom for his performance.

September 18, 2024

Tony nominee Rob McClure will depart from the national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire on October 13, after originating the role of Daniel/Mrs. Doubtfire in the show’s original Broadway production in 2019 and taking it across North America. Alex Branton and Jonathan Hoover will take over through the remainder of the tour, which is set to play its final performance in Appleton, Wisconsin, on November 24.

Branton and Hoover have both previously played the titular role on the tour. They will now be joined onstage by Catherine Brunell as Miranda Hillard, Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Marquez Linder as Andre Mayhem, Alex Ringler as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Charlotte Sydney Harrington and Sunny Lauren Hoder as Natalie Hillard, and Jake Beser and Sam Bird as Christopher Hillard.

The company also includes David Hibbard, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Josiah Hicks, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Ian Liberto, Jacob Major, Naderah Munajj, JP Qualters, Luke Rands, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.
Based on the hit 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire hails from the Something Rotten! creative team, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Jerry Zaks directs.

