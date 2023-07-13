Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis to Star in Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour

Tony nominee Rob McClure will return to the musical Mrs. Doubtfire to lead its upcoming national tour, alongside his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis.

McClure will once again play Daniel Hillard, which he originated in Seattle and on Broadway (earning a Tony nomination), with Lakis as Miranda. This will be their sixth show together and third national tour, following Something Rotten!, where they played Nick and Bea Bottom.

Mrs. Doubtfire hails from the Something Rotten! creative team, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The creative team includes director Jerry Zaks, choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown, and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.

The tour is set to launch on September 26 at Shea’s PAC in Buffalo, before additional stops through July 2024.