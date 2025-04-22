Rob Madge's My Son's a Queer to Make Long-Delayed New York Premiere

The solo show will play a brief run this June after it’s 2024 Broadway debut was canceled.

Rob Madge‘s WhatsOnStage Award-winning My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will play in New York this Pride month.

After a 2021 Turbine Theatre debut, a successful run in the iconic Udderbelly in 2022 and two subsequent West End seasons, Madge will now bring their solo show to New York City Center for three nights, June 13-15. It was scheduled for a Broadway run in 2024, but the run was canceled before previews began.

Written and performed by Madge, the piece is an autobiographical journey of one young person, their love for all things Disney and musical theater, finding their queer identity, and acceptance from their family.

The show features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and a generous helping of home videos from Madge’s childhood. It is directed by Luke Sheppard.

Also on the creative team are scenic and costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Tingying Dong, video designer George Reeve, and orchestrator Simon Nathan.