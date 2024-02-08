Broadway Run Postponed for My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)

Rob Madge’s award-winning solo show will not open at the Lyceum Theatre this spring.

The producers of My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) have announced that the Broadway run, which was set to begin previews at the Lyceum Theatre on February 27, will be postponed until next season. Theater and dates for the future run will be announced later.

All purchased tickets will be refunded. Ticket buyers should return to point of purchase for refunds.

In the show, writer and star Rob Madge recounts a childhood of staging Disney princess-inspired musicals in their parents’ living room, and how this played into their journey as a queer-identifying person.

First seen at London’s Turbine Theatre in 2021, My Son’s a Queer won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End production in 2022, before going on to play two West End engagements. The show is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical).

The Broadway producers are Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern, by arrangement with Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.