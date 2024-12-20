TheaterMania Logo white orange
Rachel Bay Jones, Stephanie J. Block to Lead Follies Concert in Pasadena

Derrick Baskin and Aaron Lazar will also star.

| Los Angeles |

December 20, 2024

(© David Gordon)

Tony winners Rachel Bay Jones and Stephanie J. Block, along with Grammy nominees Derrick Baskin and Aaron Lazar, will star in a concert production of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s Follies at the Pasadena Playhouse. Three performances will take place between January 31-February 1.

Jones and Baskin will play Sally Durant Plummer and Buddy Plummer, with Block and Lazar as Phyllis Rogers Stone and Benjamin Stone.

Directed by Leigh Silverman and music directed by Darryl Archibald, the show will feature a full 25-piece orchestra playing Sondheim’s classic score.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

