Pretty Woman Headlines Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 53rd Season

The season also includes Singin’ in the Rain, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Cats, and more.

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre announced the shows for its 53rd season, kicking off in January with The Mousetrap (January 6, 2026-February 15, 2026), the longest-running play in history. The Mousetrap hasn’t been seen at Beef & Boards since 1978.

Next up is the Beef & Boards debut of Pretty Woman (February 19, 2026-April 4, 2026), the musical based on the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

The season also includes the MGM movie classic-turned-musical Singin’ in The Rain (April 9, 2026-May 23, 2026), the 2026 family show Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (May 28, 2026-July 12, 2026), the Beef & Boards debut of The Play That Goes Wrong (July 16, 2026-August 23, 2026), the Johnny Cash musical Ring of Fire (August 27, 2026-October 4, 2026), the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats (October 8, 2026-November 22, 2026), and the Beef & Boards debut of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (November 27, 2026-December 31, 2026).

Click here for more information.