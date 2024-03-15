Theater News

Photos: Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter’s The Notebook Opens on Broadway

The musical is based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks and directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams.

David Gordon
2024 03 14 TheaterMania The Notebook Opening Night Curtain Call 22
Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harewood, Joy Woods, and Ryan Vasquez
(© Tricia Baron)

The Broadway premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, took place on March 14 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

2024 03 14 TheaterMania The Notebook Opening Night Curtain Call 6
Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza
(© Tricia Baron)

Featuring a score by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook is codirected by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

2024 03 14 TheaterMania The Notebook Opening Night Curtain Call 8
Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez
(© Tricia Baron)

The production will have scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.

2024 03 14 TheaterMania The Notebook Opening Night Curtain Call 11
Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood
(© Tricia Baron)

Leading the company are the previously announced Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah.

2024 03 14 TheaterMania The Notebook Opening Night Curtain Call 21
Schele Williams and Ingrid Michaelson
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 03 14 TheaterMania The Notebook Opening Night Curtain Call 2
The company of The Notebook
(© Tricia Baron)

Playing a variety of roles are Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace, and Charlie Webb.

Of the Broadway production, our critic called The Notebook Broadway’s guaranteed tearjerker.”

