The Notebook officially opens tonight, March 14, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Get a first look at Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harewood, Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez, Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, and the rest of the cast in a new trailer below.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, the musical features a book by Bekah Brunstetter and music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson.