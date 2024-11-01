Phantom of the Opera Will Tour Again in New Production Based on Original Staging

The current West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, based on the original staging by director Harold Prince and choreographer Gillian Lynne, and featuring Maria Björnson’s original designs, will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in November 2025 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

The tour is directed by longtime Prince associate Seth Sklar-Heyn, with Lynne’s choreography adapted and recreated by her longtime associate, Chrissie Cartwright. Björnson’s scenery is adapted by Matt Kinley, with associate costume design by Jill Parker. Lighting is by Andrew Bridge, with associate lighting design by Warren Letton. Sound is by Mick Potter.

Phantom is presented by Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group. It has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Stilgoe, book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by Lloyd Webber and David Cullen, and music supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

After a record-breaking 35 years, the Broadway production of Phantom played its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023, after 13,981 performances. This will be the show’s fourth U.S. tour based on the original Broadway production. The musical is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux.

Casting will be announced at a later date.