Original Cast Recording of Days of Wine and Roses Is Available Digitally

The original cast album of Adam Guettel’s new Broadway musical, Days of Wine and Roses, released by Nonesuch Records, is now available digitally and will be released on CD in the spring. The musical, based on the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay of the same name, about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family, starts previews at Studio 54 on January 6.

Days of Wine and Roses reunites Guettel with bookwriter Craig Lucas. The two previously collaborated on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza. Michael Greif directs the production, which ran at the Atlantic Theater Company last year. Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star.

Click here to stream or download the recording.