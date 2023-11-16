Complete Casting Announced for Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway transfer of Days of Wine and Roses, which will have a limited engagement at Studio 54 January 6-April 28. The musical previously played a sold-out run at Atlantic Theater Company.

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza), and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent).

In addition to the previously announced Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses will feature Byron Jennings (She Loves Me), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Once on This Island), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and, in their Broadway debuts, Tabitha Lawing, Nicole Ferguson, Addie Manthey, and Kelcey Watson.

Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, and hair and wigs by David Brian Brown.