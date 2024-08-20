Orfeh to Join Broadway Cast of Chicago

Tony nominee Orfeh will step into the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. Her limited run begins next Monday, August 26, and is scheduled through September 15. As previously reported, Alyssa Milano will make her Broadway debut the following day in the role of Roxie Hart.

Orfeh’s Broadway credits include Pretty Woman and Saturday Night Fever. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Legally Blonde.

The sensational story about two women who turn murder into a showbiz career boost, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. It is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.