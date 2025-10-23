TheaterMania Logo white orange
Olivier Award Nominee Adam Garcia Will Make His New York Stage Debut in Quadrophenia

As previously announced, the cast also includes Ansel Elgort and Paris Fitzpatrick.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

October 23, 2025

Adam Garcia

Two-time Olivier Award nominee Adam Garcia (Kiss Me, Kate, Saturday Night Fever) will make his New York stage debut next month as Father in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet. Directed by Rob Ashford and choreographed by the late Paul Roberts, the dance production runs November 14-16 at New York City Center.

In addition to his stage credits, Garcia’s film credits include Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptations of the Agatha Christie mysteries Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Coyote Ugly.

Garcia joins previously announced cast members Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) as the Godfather and Paris Fitzpatrick (Matthew Bourne’s Romeo + Juliet) as Jimmy.

Rachel Fuller’s orchestral version of the album by Pete Townshend, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is the music for the production. British fashion house Paul Smith provides costumes.

