Pete Townshend's Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet to Have New York Premiere

The dance production is directed by Rob Ashford and choreographed by Paul Roberts.

| New York City |

September 2, 2025

Producers Sadler’s Wells, Extended Play, and Universal Music UK have announced that Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet will make its New York stage debut at New York City Center November 14-16. The dance production is directed by Rob Ashford (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) and choreographed by Paul Roberts.

The Who founding member Pete Townshend wrote Quadrophenia in 1973. It was recorded by the Who and later inspired a feature film in 1979.

Paris Fitzpatrick (Matthew Bourne’s Romeo + Juliet) will perform the lead role of Jimmy alongside a large cast of dancers.

The production features an orchestral version of the album orchestrated by Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and costumes by British fashion house Paul Smith.

