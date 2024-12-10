Oh, Mary! Will Celebrate Mary Todd Lincoln's 206th Birthday With $5 Tickets

The tickets will be available via lottery for the December 13 performance.

On Friday, December 13, what would have been Mary Todd Lincoln’s 206th birthday, 206 balcony seats to Cole Escola’s comedy Oh, Mary! will be available for $5 (a Lincoln). The tickets will be available via a lottery drawing, which will take place in person at the Lyceum Theatre on December 13, 3:30pm-4:30pm, with winners announced at 4:30pm for that evening’s show.

Winners will be entitled to purchase one or two tickets for $5 each, with cash in Abraham Lincoln’s likeness strongly preferred. Winners must be present at the time of drawing, and a photo ID is required, matching the name on the winning entry.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The current cast also includes Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, and Martin Landry completing the cast.

As previously announced, Betty Gilpin will step into the role of Mary beginning January 21 for a limited 8-week engagement.