Oh, Mary! Is First Broadway Show of the Season to Recoup

Oh, Mary!, the Sam Pinkleton-directed comedy written by and starring Cole Escola, has recouped its entire production costs on Broadway, becoming the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to do so.

Capitalized at $4,525,000, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record nine times, most recently for the week ending November 24, grossing $1,225,937 with an average ticket price of $171.32. With a lifetime average ticket price of $150, 30 percent of the theater’s 895 seats are priced below $100.

Twice extended, Oh, Mary! is currently running through January 19. Starring Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, Oh, Mary! features Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, and Martin Landry completing the cast.