North American Tour of Pretty Woman Announces Full Cast

The full route and cast for the 2025 North American tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical has been announced. This is the final leg of the tour after 4+ years on the road. The 2025 production will begin in Wichita, KS at the Century Concert Hall from January 2-5 before continuing on to play 50+ cities across North America.

Leading the tour are Eva Gary as Vivian Ward and Jack Rasmussen as Edward Lewis. Joining them are Tamara Daly as Kit De Luca, Max Cervantes as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Dominic Pagliaro as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company are Christopher Alvarado, Alessandra Casanova, Brianna Clark, Luke James Cloherty, Thomas DalCeredo, Lauren Esser, Grace Hamashima, Kris Ivy Haynes, Amy Knips, Dani Kucera, Katherine Lindsley, Robert Miller, Yamil Rivera, Jonathan David Steffins, Devyn Trondson, Ian Underhill, Brandon Upton, Leron Wellington, and Austin Wicke.

Music Director Mary Grace Ellerbee leads a band that includes Matt McGrath on keyboards, Callum Murphy on guitar, Jason Hartley on guitar, Evan Zegiel on bass, and Joel Anderson on drums.

Based on the 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), original music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

The creative team also includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designers Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer John Shivers, hair designer Josh Marquette, makeup designer Fiona Mifsud, and music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Will Van Dyke.

