Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Taylor Trensch to Star in Safety Not Guaranteed Musical

The new show is written by Nick Blaemire and Ryan Miller.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Taylor Trensch will star in the new musical Safety Not Guaranteed, based on the 2012 film of the same title. Performances will run September 17-October 20 at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Harvey Theater.

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans, Safety Not Guaranteed has a book by Nick Blaemire and a score by Ryan Miller of the band Guster. Obi-Melekwe will play Darius, a journalist assigned to report on a classified ad that offers the opportunity to go back in time, with Trensch as Kenneth, the grocery store clerk who placed the advertisement.

They will be joined by Pomme Koch as Jeff, Rohan Kymal as Arnau, Ashley Pérez Flanagan as Liz, and John-Michael Lyles as Tristan.

Safety Not Guaranteed features set design by Krit Robinson, lighting design by Reza Behjat, composition and sound design by Drew Levy, costume design by Sarita Fellows, illusions by Steve Cuffio, and fight direction by Drew Leary.

The film was written by Derek Connolly and directed by Colin Trevorrow.