Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren's Standbys Announced for The Last Five Years Revival

Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas will round out the Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years as standbys for Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.

Kieserman (Jamie standby) made his Broadway debut in 2022 as Conor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen. Thomas ( was most recently seen as Anna of Cleves in Six on Broadway. During the pandemic, she played Cathy in a streaming production of The Last Five Years, presented by Out of the Box Theatrics. You can watch her sing “Still Hurting” below:

Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), the two-character musical will star the previously announced Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Jamie and Cathy, a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship. Performances begin at the Hudson Theatre on March 18.

The production will feature new orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown, played by conductor Paul Mutzabaugh (also on the piano/keyboard) and feature Fung Chern Hwei (violin/concertmaster), Maria Im (violin), Adda Kridler (violin/viola), Ken James Kubota (cello), Zachary Brown (cello), Hidayat Honari (guitar), Julia Adamy (bass), and Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion/celeste). Tom Murray is music director, with music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.

The Last Five Years will feature choreography by Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Cody Spencer, and wig & hair design by Mia Neal.