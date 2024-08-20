New York Theater Community Organizes Broadway for Harris

Several of Broadway’s brightest stars, including Alan Cumming, Audra McDonald, Sara Bareilles, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, have come together to form Broadway for Harris, an organization to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in their race for the White House this November.

The launch event will be a watch party of the Democratic National Convention this Thursday, August 22 at Industry Bar in Hell’s Kitchen — the night Vice President Harris is scheduled to speak. The event will take place from 7pm-11pm and will include appearances by Ellyn Marsh (Pretty Woman), Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Chicago) and Brita Filter (RuPaul’s Drag Race). The final night of the convention will be streamed live throughout the venue. Admission is free, with a $10 suggested campaign donation collected at the door.

On Monday, August 26, Broadway for Harris will host a public Zoom call for theater makers and fans to learn more about how they can get involved in supporting the Harris/Walz campaign between now and the election. You can learn more by visiting the group’s website here.

As of publication, a Broadway for Trump organization has not been formed.