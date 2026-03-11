New York City Center to Present In the Heights

New York City Center has announced that its 2026 gala production will be In the Heights, the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, which will run at City Center from October 28 (the night of the gala) through November 8.

In the Heights features music and lyrics by Miranda and a book by Hudes. Set in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, the musical follows members of a diverse community pursuing the American Dream while navigating change in the city that never sleeps. Miranda originated the role of bodega owner Usnavi when the show opened on Broadway in 2008.

The new staging will be directed by David Mendizábal, whose work includes Mexodus. Casting will be handled by The Telsey Office.

The musical began as a college project while Miranda was a student at Wesleyan University. It later received a tryout in 2005 at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center before playing Off-Broadway at the 37 Arts Theater in 2007 and transferring to Broadway. The production went on to win four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2009.

A film adaptation of In the Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu, was released in 2021. The cast included Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Jimmy Smits.

Tickets for City Center patrons are currently on sale via the venue’s website. Members will gain access on May 7 at 12pm ET, with access for Encores! subscribers starting May 20 at noon. Sales to the general public open May 21 at noon.