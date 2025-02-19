New Georges Announces Its 2025 Season

The season will include Two Sisters Find A Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods and Akira Kurosawa Explains his Movies and Yogurt (With Live & Active Cultures!).

New Georges announced its 2025 spring season, which will kick off with Two Sisters Find A Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods, written and performed by Emma Horwitz (Mary Gets Hers) and Bailey Williams (Coach Coach). Directed by Tara Elliott and co-produced with Rattlestick Theater, the play will run from March 28-April 26 at HERE.

Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods will feature sound design by Johnny Gasper and lighting design by Josiah Davis.

The season will continue with Akira Kurosawa Explains his Movies and Yogurt (With Live & Active Cultures!), written by Julia Izumi (Regretfully, So the Birds Are), who will also perform in the play. Directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy and presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in partnership with New Georges, the play will run from May 2-June 4 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

Akira Kurosawa Explains his Movies and Yogurt (With Live & Active Cultures!) will feature set design by Misha Kachman, costume design by Camilla Dely, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, sound design by Tosin Olufolabi, and video/projection design by Patrick W. Lord.