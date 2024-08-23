My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert Now Streaming

The concert was captured on film in December 2023 at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert is now streaming on-demand in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. You can find it on your favorite streaming app here.

Honoring the songwriting partnership that created The Sound of Music, South Pacific, and Oklahoma!, the concert features performances from Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson. Also featured are Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, Jonny Labey and Jordan Shaw, among others.

