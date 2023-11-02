Mike Birbiglia’s The Old Man and the Pool Heading to Netflix After Broadway, West End Runs

Birbiglia’s latest solo show ran in New York the winter of 2022/2023.

Mike Birbiglia’s latest solo show, The Old Man and the Pool, will have its streaming premiere on Netflix beginning November 21.

Directed by Birbiglia’s longtime collaborator Seth Barrish and featuring a set by Tony winner Beowulf Borritt, The Old Man and the Pool is a coming-of-middle-age story and a tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. Birbiglia developed the work over several years, and it’s played runs at the Mark Taper Forum in California, the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York, and Wyndham’s Theatre in London.

In addition to Barrish and Borritt, the creative team includes costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Aaron Copp, sound designer Kai Harada, and projection designer Hana S. Kim. Ira Glass is story consultant.

Birbiglia’s previous solo plays include Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, Thank God for Jokes, and The New One, which ran on Broadway and earned Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance.

We called the show a "hysterical look at mortality."