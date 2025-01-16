Justina Machado and Tatianna Córdoba will headline the new Broadway musical Real Women Have Curves, beginning performances April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. April 27 is the opening date.

The new musical, based on the play by Josefina López and subsequent HBO film, has music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, music supervision/orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The show takes place in the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. After 18 years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to live her dreams of college and a career in New York City, but her family’s expectations would keep her home, working at their garment factory (and being driven crazy by her mother).

Córdoba makes her Broadway debut as Ana, with Machado (One Day at a Time) as her mother, Carmen. In López’s play version, Machado played the role of Ana in 1993. The musical adaptation premiered in 2023 at American Repertory Theatre.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will have music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by John Shivers, video design by Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza, and orchestrations by Rich Mercurio.

Full casting will be announced shortly.