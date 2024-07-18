Matthew Freeman’s The Ask Will Have World Premiere at Wild Project

Theater Accident, with co-producers Rose Colored Productions and Moira Stone, will present the world premiere of The Ask by Matthew Freeman (New Dramatists alum, Kesselring Prize from the National Arts Club), directed by Jessi D. Hill (SMALL with Penguin Rep Theatre, nominated for 2024 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards) at Wild Project. The play will run from September 6-28.

The Ask is about the growing generational divide among idealistic progressives and was inspired by Freeman’s 13 years of experience as a fundraiser for the ACLU. The play dissects a tense visit between a struggling young fundraiser and an affluent liberal donor, as they navigate the treacherous power dynamics at the heart of charitable giving.

Scenic design is by Craig Napoliello, with lighting design by Daisy Long, sound design by Cody Hom, and costume design by Nicole Wee.