London Cast Members to Star in The Hills of California on Broadway

Initial casting has been announced for the Broadway run of Jez Butterworth’s The Hills of California, which is set to begin performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on September 11 ahead of an official opening night on September 29. General tickets sales start tomorrow.

Directed by Sam Mendes (who also helmed Butterworth’s family drama The Ferryman) it’s about three sister who have returned to their childhood home in Blackpool to be with their mother in her final days. They are haunted by their memories of the girl group they formed when they were young, and their estranged fourth sister.

Featuring the play’s leading London cast members on the Broadway stage, The Hills of California will star Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Laura Donnelly as Joan/Veronica, Leanne Best as Gloria, Ophelia Lovibond as Ruby, Helena Wilson as Jill, Nancy Allsop as Young Gloria, Sophia Ally as Young Ruby, Lara McDonnell as Young Joan, and Nicola Turner as Young Jill. Further casting will be announced.

The creative team for The Hills of California includes Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer, sound design and arrangements), Ellen Kane (choreography), and Candida Caldicot (musical supervision and arrangements).

The West End production of The Hills of California completed its run on June 15 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Our critic called it “a version of Gypsy, with shades of The Homecoming,” which is “as moving, chilling, and absorbing as Butterworth’s best.”