Listen: Adam Lambert Releases Cabaret "I Don't Care Much" Single

Cabaret and star Adam Lambert have released a new single and music video of “I Don’t Care Much.” Watch and listen below

Stream the song here.

In the show through March 30, Lambert will not perform matinees on December 10 and 23, January 7 and 21, February 4 and 24, and March 10 and 24.

“I Don’t Care Much” is written by John Kander and Fred Ebb; the original orchestrations are by Don Walker, revised by Michael Gibson and adapted by music supervisor Jennifer Whyte. Joining Lambert are band members Meg Zervoulis Bate, Anessa Marie, John Lowery, Vito Chiavuzzo, Reginald Chapman, Claudia Chopek, Matt Aronoff, and Sean McDaniel. Kristy Norter is music coordinator. Emily Grishman Music Preparation serves as copyist. Ben Robbins is producer. The video was filmed and edited by Umbrella Room.