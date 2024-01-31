Lillias White Extends Run in Hadestown for the Final Time

Hadestown producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced that Tony Award winner Lillias White (The Life) has extended her run as Hermes for the final time in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Her last performance will be Sunday, March 17.

Hadestown currently stars Betty Who as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice. They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson. As previously announced, Ani DiFranco and Lola Tung will join the production as Persephone and Eurydice, respectively, on February 9.

Hadestown, which has book, music, and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and his wife Persephone.