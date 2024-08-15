Kyle Selig to Replace Grant Gustin in Water for Elephants

The Mean Girls actor will have his first performance on September 3.

The producers of Water for Elephants have announced that Kyle Selig will take over the lead role of Jacob Jankowski beginning Tuesday, September 3. As previously reported, Grant Gustin, who originated the role of Jacob on Broadway, will take his final bow September 1.

Selig has played Elder Price in The Book of Mormon on Broadway. He also originated the role of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls. He is a 2010 Jimmy Award winner.

Based on Sara Gruen’s novel about Jacob, a Cornell veterinary student who runs away and joins the circus, Water for Elephants features a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), a score by PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll. Jessica Stone is the director.

TheaterMania’s critic called it “the best new musical on Broadway.” You can read that full review here.