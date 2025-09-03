Kristine Nielsen and More Join the Cast of Archduke by Rajiv Joseph

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, which is set to begin previews at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre on October 23 ahead of an official opening night November 12. Performances are scheduled through December 21.

Archduke will feature Jake Berne as “Gavrilo”, Tony Award-nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Sladjana”, Adrien Rolet as “Trifko” and Jason Sanchez as “Nedeljko”. They join previously announced Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic”. Celeste Ciulla, Tom Holcomb, Evan Paul Silverstein round out the cast as the understudies. Darko Tresnjak directs.

This darkly comic tale follows a group of young revolutionaries, including Gavrilo Princip, best remembered as the man who assassinated Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, an event that precipitated World War I.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Alexander Dodge, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Matthew Richards, sound design by Drama Desk Award winner Jane Shaw, hair, wig & make-up design by Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Watson, and fight direction by Rocio Mendez.