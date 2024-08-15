Theater News

Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe Returns to Merchant’s House Museum for Halloween

Jones will present readings of “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Cask of Amontillado.”

Zachary Stewart

August 15, 2024

John Kevin Jones stars in the Summoners Ensemble production of Killing An Evening With Edgar Allen Poe at the Merchants House Museum.
(© Joey Stocks)

Summoners Ensemble Theatre, in association with the Merchant’s House Museum, has announced the return of John Kevin Jones’s solo show, Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, to the double parlor of the 19th century townhouse, which will be set up for a funeral, complete with a casket on display.

In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe lived on Amity Street (now W. 3rd Street) just blocks from the Merchant’s House.

Jones, who is best known for his performance of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House Museum, will deliver performances of Poe’s short stories “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Angel of the Odd” and, of course, the famous poem “The Raven.” Dr. Rhonda Dodd, Jones’s collaborator on A Christmas Carol, directs.

At select performances, audiences will also be invited to a reception in the 19th century kitchen with Mr. Poe (John Kevin Jones) to sip a glass of the infamous Amontillado as Mr. Poe shares his poems “Annabelle Lee” and “Alone.” The 19th century family room, kitchen, and garden (weather permitting) of the Merchant’s House Museum will be open to guests during the reception.

