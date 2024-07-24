Kids’ Night on Broadway Returns in August

Kids’ Night on Broadway is set to return to New York City this summer on Tuesday, August 20. Kids’ Night on Broadway is a Broadway League program where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. This year, a selection of 19 Broadway shows willl be available.

The participating shows are Aladdin, & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, Chicago, The Great Gatsby (the performance date for The Great Gatsby will take place on August 21), Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, The Lion King, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Notebook, Once Upon a Mattress, The Outsiders, SIX, Suffs, Water for Elephants, and Wicked.

During Kids’ Night on Broadway, there are in-theater activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Also, select restaurants will be offering exclusive discounts.

Kids ages 13 and older can join the Broadway Fan Club for free to receive occasional Broadway show discount ticket offers, monthly Broadway newsletters, and to be notified when tickets go on sale.