New York City Center has announced complete casting for Encores! Urinetown, running February 5-16.

As previously announced, Jordan Fisher (Hadestown) will play Bobby Strong, Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live) will play Officer Lockstock, Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) will play Penelope Pennywise, and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate) will play Hope Cladwell.

Joining them are Jenni Barber (Sunday in the Park With George) as Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium, Josh Breckenridge (Swept Away) as Senator Fipp, Yeman Brown as Billy Boy Bill, Kevin Cahoon (Shucked) as Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry, Pearl Scarlett Gold (Leopoldstadt) as Little Sally, Greg Hildreth (Frozen) as Officer Barrel, Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) as Mr. McQueen, Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill) as Soupy Sue, Daniel Quadrino (The Who’s Tommy) as Robby the Stockfish, Graham Rowat (Mamma Mia!) as Ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14, Myra Lucretia Taylor (Tina) as Josephine Strong, Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Caldwell B. Cladwell, and John Yi as Tiny Tom.

Directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP), Urinetown features choreography by Mayte Natalio. Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell will lead the Encores! orchestra. The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

Featuring music by Tony winner Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollman and Tony winner Greg Kotis, and a book by Kotis, Urinetown is a satire set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and citizens must now pay a fee for “the privilege to pee.”