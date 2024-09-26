Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Styles, Taran Killam Join Encores! Urinetown

Casting has been revealed for New York City Center’s 2025 Encores! productions of Urinetown and Love Life.

Joining the cast of Urinetown are Jordan Fisher as Bobby Strong, Taran Killam as Officer Lockstock, Keala Settle as Penelope Pennywise, and Stephanie Styles as Hope Cladwell. Further casting will be announced at a later date. Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis’s satire set in a dystopian society where all citizens must pay for “the privilege to pee” will run February 5 – 16. The production will feature choreography by Mayte Natalio, music direction by Mary‐Mitchell Campbell, scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Most of the cast from the postponed 2020 production of Love Life, set to be directed by Kimberly Akimbo star Victoria Clark, will return for the 2025 production, running March 26 – 30. Newly announced are John Edwards as Hobo, Sara Jean Ford as Miss Ideal Man, and Clarke Thorell as Mr. Cynic. They join the previously announced Kate Baldwin as Susan Cooper and Nicholas Christopher as Sam Cooper.

The ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones‐Sojola, Cory Lingner, John‐Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Arianna Rosario, Heath Saunders, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, and Minami Yusui. The production of Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner’s 1948 musical will have music direction by Rob Berman, choreography by JoAnn Hunter, scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Tracy Christensen, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Casting for The Wild Party, rounding our the Encores! season, will be announced at a later date.