Keanu Reeves and Jean Smart Among 2025 Tony Awards Presenters

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Salonga, and Katie Holmes will also be on hand to present awards.

The producers of the Tony Awards have announced the complete list of presenters ahead of the 78th annual Tony Awards, which will take place at Radio City Music Hall this coming Sunday, June 8, and will be broadcast live on Pluto TV (at 6:40pm) and then CBS (at 8pm).

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are among this year’s list of presenters. The stars of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will appear on Broadway in a revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in September, a production that marks Reeves’s Broadway debut.

Six-time Emmy winner and star of HBO’s Hacks Jean Smart will also present. She is currently appearing on Broadway in Jamie Wax’s solo play Call Me Izzy.

The others presenters are Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson.

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will serve as the show announcer.