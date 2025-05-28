Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry to Host The Tony Awards: Act One

The first part of the Tony Awards will broadcast exclusively on Pluto TV.

Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host The Tony Awards: Act One, the first part of the 2025 Tony Awards, which are scheduled for Sunday, June 8. Act One will stream on Pluto TV from 6:40pm – 8pm ET ahead of the live broadcast on CBS, which starts at 8pm.

The Tony Awards: Act One has previously proven to be highly efficient as far as awards shows are concerned. Last year, 16 awards were presented in under 75 minutes, including all of the design categories, which have traditionally been excluded from the network broadcast.

Viewers interested in watching The Tony Awards: Act One should download Pluto TV to their smart TVs or streaming devices. The Tony Awards: Act One will be found on the “live music” channel within the Entertainment category.

It should be a very busy night for Criss, who is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Maybe Happy Ending–his very first nomination. He is likely to perform a number from the show on the CBS broadcast.

Goldsberry won a Tony Award in 2016 for originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. Her debut album, Who I Really Am, comes out this June.