Katy Sullivan-Led Richard III Announces Cast and Creatives

The cast and creative team has been announced for the production, which runs February 2-March 3.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare’s Richard III, staged by artistic director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater from February 2-March 3. Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role, reuniting her with Hall who directed the UK premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living in 2019. This will be the first major US production of Richard III to feature a woman with a disability in the title role.

The cast also features Scott Aiello as Clarence and Stanley, Debo Balogun as Ratcliffe, Mark Bedard as Murderer and Prince, Anatasha Blakely as Catesby, Yao Dogbe as Buckingham, Sean Fortunato as Lord Rivers and the Duchess of Hastings, Erik Hellman as Lord Hastings and the Duke of Norfolk, Tiffany Renee Johnson as Lady Anne, Ora Jones as Margaret, Mo Shipley as Edward, Prince of Wales, Demetrios Troy as King Edward IV and the Earl of Richmond, and Jessica Dean Turner as Elizabeth.

The creative team includes composer and music director Jon Trenchard, scenic and costume designer Michael Pavelka, lighting designer Marcus Doshi, sound designer Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, accessibility consultant Aly Easton, intimacy director Sarah Scanlon, fight choreographer Matt Hawkins, assistant director Peter Andersen, assistant lighting designer Yun Lin, and assistant sound designer Emily Hayman.