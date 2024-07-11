Kara Lindsay And More Complete the Cast of Once Upon a Mattress

The complete cast has been announced for Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway.

Kara Lindsay (Newsies) returns to the production as the standby for Sutton Foster as Winnifred the Woebegone. Also announced is the ensemble: Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Cicily Daniels, Taylor Marie Daniel, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda Lamotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

They join the previously announced Sutton Foster (Winnifred), Michael Urie (Dauntless), Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain, Brooks Ashmanskas as the Wizard, Daniel Breaker as the Jester, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larkin, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus, and Will Chase as Sir Harry.

Lindsay joins the principal cast which stars Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie), reprising her performance as Winnifred the Woebegone, Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie (Spamalot, Ugly Betty) as Prince Dauntless, two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as the Wizard, Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange) as the Jester, Tony Award nominee Will Chase (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels (Company) returning as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly (An Enemy of the People) returning as King Sextimus, and Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live, Wicked) as Queen Aggravain.

Once Upon a Mattress, which will feature a new adaptation by Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is directed by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. It has music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and an original book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. This production originated at New York City Center Encores! in January 2024, in which both Foster, Urie, Daniels, and Kelly starred.

The Broadway staging will have choreography by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by David Zinn, lighting design by Justin Townsend, costume design by Andrea Hood, sound design Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Orchestrations are by Bruce Coughlin. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as music supervisor and Annbritt duChateau as music director.

Once Upon A Mattress will run for a limited engagement from July 31-November 30 at the Hudson Theatre.

Following its New York engagement, the production will head to Los Angeles for a four-week engagement at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre from December 10–January 5.