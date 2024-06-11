& Juliet Announces Recoupment of $17 Million Broadway Production Cost

It is only one of four musicals to announce recoupment since theaters reopened after the pandemic.

The Broadway production of & Juliet has recouped its production costs as of April 14, 2024, producers announced today.

Capitalized at $17 million, & Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and is not just the first musical of the 2022-23 Broadway season to announce its recoupment, but only one of four musicals to make the announcement since the reopening of theaters in 2021 (the others are Moulin Rouge!, Six, and MJ). When A Beautiful Noise closes on June 30, & Juliet will be the only show that opened during the 2022-23 season that is still running.

Written by David West Read and featuring songs penned by Max Martin and his collaborators, & Juliet follows what happens if Juliet gets a second chance at life and love after Romeo. A North American tour kicks off in September 2024. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current cast of & Juliet on Broadway includes Maya Boyd as Juliet, three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as Lance, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois, with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.