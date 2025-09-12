TheaterMania Logo white orange
Judy Kuhn, Sally Murphy, Nathan Lee Graham Join The Baker's Wife Cast

Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula will star alongside Kevin William Paul, Robert Cuccioli, and more.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

September 12, 2025

Judy Kuhn
Judy Kuhn
(© David Gordon)

Full casting has been announced for the Classic Stage Company revival of The Baker’s Wife, directed by Gordon Greenberg.

As previously announced, the title roles will be played by Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula. They will be joined by Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Marisol Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

The Baker’s Wife will run October 23–December 14, with an opening night set for November 11, at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, the 1976 musical features a book by Joseph Stein and score by Stephen Schwartz.

The creative team for The Baker’s Wife includes Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Charlie Alterman (Music Direction), Jason Sherwood (Set Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Jason Crystal (Sound Design

