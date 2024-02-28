Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones to Join Broadway Cast of Hadestown

Jon Jon Briones will return to Broadway as Hermes in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. He will be joined by his daughter, Isa Briones, who will play Eurydice. Both are scheduled to begin their runs on March 19. They will replace Tony Award winner Lillias White (as Hermes) and Lola Tung (as Eurydice), who depart the production on March 17.

Jon Jon Briones was last seen on Broadway as the Engineer in the revival of Miss Saigon. Isa Briones is a series regular on Star Trek: Picard; this marks her Broadway debut.

With a Tony-winning score by Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Lola Tung as Eurydice, Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes. They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.