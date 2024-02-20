Watch Lola Tung and Jordan Fisher Sing “All I’ve Ever Known” from Hadestown

They currently star as Eurydice and Orpheus on Broadway

Lola Tung and Jordan Fisher are playing young lovers Eurydice and Orpheus in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Watch a clip of them singing “All I’ve Ever Known” below.

Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) is making her Broadway debut in the production. Fisher’s Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hamilton. The current cast also includes Phillip Boykin as Hades, Ani DiFranco as Persephone, and Lillias White as Hermes. Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, it runs at the Walter Kerr Theatre.