John Gallagher Jr., Kal Penn, Samira Wiley, and More Cast in Laramie Project Reading

The 25th anniversary reading will have four performances next month.

Audible Theater announced the cast for the 25th anniversary reading of Tectonic Theater Project’s The Laramie Project, written by Moisés Kaufman (Here There Are Blueberries) and members of the Tectonic Theater Project.

There will be four performances only, December 4-6, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The Laramie Project will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original at a later date.

Directed by Kaufman, the cast will feature Kathleen Chalfant (Wit), Midori Francis (Dash and Lily), John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening), Pooya Mohseni (English), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle), Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!), Ethan Slater (Wicked), and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale).

The creative team will include lighting designer David Lander, sound designer Brian Ronan, video designer John Narun, scenic consultant Robert Brill, and original music composer Peter Golub.

In 1998, a 21-year-old gay man named Matthew Shepherd was kidnapped and murdered in the prairie just outside the college town of Laramie, Wyoming. Following the tragedy, members of Tectonic Theater Project wove together over 200 voices from the community to create The Laramie Project, which premiered at the Denver Center Theater Company in 2000.