Audible Theater to Present 25th Anniversary Reading of Laramie Project

Moisés Kaufman directs, with a cast to be announced, for the four-performance run.

Audible Theater will present a 25th anniversary reading of The Laramie Project, written by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project, for four performances only, December 4-6, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Directed by Tony nominee, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and Tectonic’s founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman (Here There Are Blueberries), The Laramie Project will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original at a later date.

The cast will be announced soon.

The creative team will include lighting designer David Lander, sound designer Brian Ronan, and video designer John Narun.

In 1998, a 21-year-old gay man named Matthew Shepherd was kidnapped and murdered in the prairie just outside the college town of Laramie, Wyoming. Following the tragedy, members of Tectonic Theater Project wove together over 200 voices from the community to create The Laramie Project.

Since its premiere at the Denver Center Theater Company in 2000, The Laramie Project has had a 2002 HBO film adaptation and become one of the most frequently performed plays in the country.