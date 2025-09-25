John-Andrew Morrison and Cheyenne Jackson to Join Oh, Mary! on Broadway

They join Jane Krakowski, who will step into the lead role October 14 – December 7.

Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison and Broadway favorite Cheyenne Jackson will join the cast Oh, Mary! at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre beginning October 14, the day Jane Krakowski takes over the title role.

Morrison will play “Mary’s husband,” while Jackson will take on the role of “Mary’s teacher.” Like Krakowski, their limited run is through December 7.

Cole Escola’s highly dubious historical comedy imagines Mary Todd Lincoln, bored and drunk in the White House, pining for the cabaret stage. When her husband hires a handsome young thespian to give her acting lessons, she spots an opportunity.

Morrison was nominated for a 2022 Tony for his portrayal of “Thought 4” in the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop. Jackson was last seen on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of Into the Woods.

The current cast of Oh, Mary! feautres Jinkx Monsoon as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,’ Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone,’ Martin Landry as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle,’ Kumail Nanjiani as ‘Mary’s Husband’ and Michael Urie as ‘Mary’s Teacher. Harris will remain with the cast alongside Krakowski, Jackson, and Morrison, and Landry will play ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ until original company member Tony Macht returns on November 18, 2025.

As previously announced, Monsoon, Nanjiani and Urie will play their final performances on September 28, 2025. From Tuesday, September 30 through Sunday, October 12, original company member Hannah Solow will play the title role, alongside returning cast members Phillip James Brannon as ‘Mary’s Husband’ and James Scully as ‘Mary’s Teacher.’

TheaterMania’s critic called Oh, Mary! “the funniest comedy on Broadway right now.” You can read that full review here.